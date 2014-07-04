BRIEF-Zhongtian Urban Dev plans debt financing instruments, to change company name
March 13 Zhongtian Urban Development Group Co Ltd
MILAN, July 4 Italian mid-sized lender Banca Carige said on Friday it had raised 798.2 million euros ($1.09 billion) in a rights issue, strengthening its balance sheet ahead of a European review of banking assets.
In a statement, the Genoa-based lender said the highly-dilutive share sale was 99.9 percent subscribed, adding that unsubscribed rights will be offered on the market July 8-14.
Carige, one of a series of Italian banks tapping markets before the review, priced the new shares at a 40 percent discount to the stock price when excluding subscription rights. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)
* Collector Bank AB successfully issues 800 million Swedish crowns ($90 million) bond loan under newly established mtn-programme
DUBAI, March 13 DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate developer, has mandated banks for a U.S dollar-denominated debt sale, a source close to the matter said on Monday.