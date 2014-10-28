BRIEF-LSC Lithium exercises option to buy Lithea Inc
* LSC Lithium exercises option to acquire Lithea Inc and its salar de pozuelos tenements in northern Argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 28 Italian bank Carige, which must plug a capital shortfall of 810 million euros uncovered by Europe-wide stress tests of lenders, said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with Apollo Management Holdings to sell it its two insurance units.
Carige said in a statement sale proceeds would total 310 million euros which will be paid in cash upon closing of the deal, which is expected in the first quarter of next year.
Shares in Genoa-based Carige extended gains and were up 5 percent after news of the deal, which includes a partnership with Apollo over the distribution of insurance products. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Zaa)
* Says bank has raised INR 10 billion by issue of basel-III compliant additional tier 1 bonds Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nEapBQ) Further company coverage:
March 15 Recruiter Robert Walters sees a more challenging jobs market in Britain after Brexit and expects its U.K. operations to become a smaller part of its business over the next few years as it seeks international expansion.