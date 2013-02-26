MILAN Feb 26 Italy's market watchdog banned short-selling of shares of Banca Carige as the stock fell sharply on Tuesday in the wake of an inconclusive election result.

A statement from Consob said short-selling on the stock would be banned on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shares in the Italian mid-sized were down 10.5 percent at 1238 GMT, with the blue-chip FTSE MIB index falling 4.15 percent.

Carige said on Monday it would sell non-strategic assets and carry out a capital increase as it needed to strengthen its capital base by 800 million euros.

The regulator earlier banned short-selling of shares in Intesa Sanpaolo, the country's biggest retail bank, also on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)