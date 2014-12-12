LONDON Dec 12 British support services and
construction company Carillion said it had launched a
150 million-pound ($236 million) convertible bond offer on
Friday to help fund its recent acquisitions and repay existing
loans.
The company said the bonds are expected to carry a coupon of
between 1.875 and 2.50 percent per annum, which will be payable
semi-annually.
It also added that it may increase the offering by 30
million pounds before pricing.
The funds raised will be used to repay borrowing under
Carillion's revolving credit facility, funding recent
acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.
BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley will act as joint global
coordinators and joint book runners for the sale.
($1 = 0.6359 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)