May 7 Carillion Plc's Chairman Philip Rogerson:

* Trading in year to date is in line with our expectations and work winning has remained healthy

* Says continue to expect group to resume revenue growth in 2014

* First-half revenue is likely to be slightly lower than in first half of 2013

* Expectations for 2014 remain unchanged

* We plan to sell fewer investments in both periods in 2014

* First-half and full-year contributions to group profit from public private partnership project investments will be lower than in 2013

* Group remains well positioned for future as medium-term outlook across our markets continues to improve

* Work winning has continued to be healthy with £1.5 billion of new orders and probable orders in year to date

* Pipeline of contract opportunities remains strong