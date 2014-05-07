May 7 Carillion Plc's Chairman Philip
Rogerson:
* Trading in year to date is in line with our expectations
and work winning has remained healthy
* Says continue to expect group to resume revenue growth in
2014
* First-half revenue is likely to be slightly lower than in
first half of 2013
* Expectations for 2014 remain unchanged
* We plan to sell fewer investments in both periods in 2014
* First-half and full-year contributions to group profit
from public private partnership project investments will be
lower than in 2013
* Group remains well positioned for future as medium-term
outlook across our markets continues to improve
* Work winning has continued to be healthy with £1.5 billion
of new orders and probable orders in year to date
* Pipeline of contract opportunities remains strong
