Union at Chile's Escondida slams new offer from management
SANTIAGO, March 19 The labor union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative."
Aug 14 Carillion Plc :
* Board of Carillion is confident that, as a direct result of merger, cost-base of combined group could be reduced by at least 175 million pounds per annum by end of 2016
* Carillion has, since Monday morning August 11 2014, held meetings with a number of Balfour Beatty's major shareholders
* Proposed that Balfour Beatty's shareholders receive an additional cash dividend (or equivalent) of 8.5 pence per Balfour Beatty share
* Board of Carillion is highly confident that 3 billion pounds of available funding would be accessible to combined group, providing substantial headroom
* Carillion believes that finalising due diligence will take three to four weeks from re-engagement with Balfour Beatty
* Can be no certainty that any offer will be made by Carillion or as to terms on which any such offer might be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
SYDNEY, March 19 Australia’s minister for resources said on Sunday that the government would take action to avert an energy shortage if big gas producers did not boost supply for the country’s domestic market.