Aug 14 Carillion Plc :

* Board of Carillion is confident that, as a direct result of merger, cost-base of combined group could be reduced by at least 175 million pounds per annum by end of 2016

* Carillion has, since Monday morning August 11 2014, held meetings with a number of Balfour Beatty's major shareholders

* Proposed that Balfour Beatty's shareholders receive an additional cash dividend (or equivalent) of 8.5 pence per Balfour Beatty share

* Board of Carillion is highly confident that 3 billion pounds of available funding would be accessible to combined group, providing substantial headroom

* Carillion believes that finalising due diligence will take three to four weeks from re-engagement with Balfour Beatty

* Can be no certainty that any offer will be made by Carillion or as to terms on which any such offer might be made