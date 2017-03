Aug 14 Carillion Plc

* Performance in line with expectations with work winning remaining strong

* H1 revenue £1,871.0m, -5%

* Underlying profit before taxation (1) £75.9m, +3%

* £3.2 billion of new orders and probable orders in first half

* Board's expectations for 2014 remain unchanged and we expect to make further progress in medium term