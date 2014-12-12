Dec 12 Carillion Plc :

* Announces final terms of its 170 million stg offering of senior unsecured convertible bonds due December 2019 ("bonds")

* Will be issued by Carillion Finance (Jersey) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company incorporated in Jersey ("issuer"), and will be guaranteed by company

* BNP Paribas and Morgan Stanley acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners of offering. Crédit Agricole corporate and investment bank and Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc acted as joint bookrunners

* Barclays Bank Plc, HSBC Bank Plc and MUFG acted as co-bookrunners

* Initial conversion price has been set at £3.9856, a premium of 25 pct above volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of ordinary shares

* Ordinary shares underlying bonds represent about 9.9 pct of company's issued share capital immediately prior to offering based on initial conversion price