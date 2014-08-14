LONDON Aug 14 British construction firm Carillion is proposing to pay shareholders of its takeover target Balfour Beatty an additional cash dividend of 8.5 pence per share and said that a merger would save the companies over 1.5 billion pounds.

Balfour Beatty has rejected two takeover proposals by Carillion which has until Aug. 21 to make another final offer.

The two construction-focused firms have a combined market capitalisation of 3 billion pounds and Carillion said on Thursday the companies would benefit from streamlining parts of their businesses to save at least 175 million pounds a year.

Carillion revealed details of its offer at the request of the Takeover Panel after the construction group held meetings with a number of Balfour Beatty's major shareholders.

Carillion separately on Thursday posted a 3 percent rise in first-half underlying pretax profit to 75.9 million pounds on slightly lower revenue of 1.87 billion pounds. It said it was still targeting revenue growth for the full year, for which its expectations were unchanged. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Paul Sandle, editing by William Hardy)