June 19 British support services and construction firm Carillion has been awarded two contracts, one as part of a joint venture and the other which is worth over 200 million pounds, it said on Thursday.

The company said it had been selected as a partner alongside Balfour Beatty, Costain and BAM Nuttall/Morgan Sindall by the UK highways agency to transform a section of Britain's roads into a 'smart motorway'.

The contract is worth 184 million pounds.

Carillion was also selected for a 200 million support services contract for Nottingham University Hospital NHS trust.

