LONDON Oct 4 Carillion PLC : * Q3 performance in line with previous guidance * Continue to expect full-year revenue to be lower than in 2011 * Since H1 has won new and probable orders worth some £185 million in Middle

East * On track to deliver full-year results in 2012 in line with expectations * Well positioned to achieve our medium-term targets of doubling annual revenues in the Middle East and in Canada in the five year period to 2015, in each case to around £1 billion.