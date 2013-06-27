UPDATE 7-Oil whipsaws as production seen rising, more OPEC cuts discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
(Corrects Costain to Carillion in headline)
LONDON, June 27 LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Carillion PLC : * Carillion joint venture secures £130 million hotel contract in Abu Dhabi * Construction of hotel will start in June 2013 and is scheduled for completion
by the end of 2015 (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
LIMA, March 6 Workers at Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper producers in Peru, plan to start a five-day strike on Friday to demand better labor conditions, a union representative said on Monday.