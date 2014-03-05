UPDATE 1-Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
March 5 Carillion PLC : * Carillion selected for support services contracts worth over £370 million * Selected as the preferred bidder for support services contracts by Canada
natural resources and rbs * And been awarded a support services contract by arqiva * Source text
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
* Orly airport evacuated, flights suspended (Adds Le Pen quote)