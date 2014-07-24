LONDON, July 24 The British government selected a joint venture between support services and construction firm Carillion and infrastructure company Amey for three contracts worth up to 2.8 billion pounds ($4.77 billion) to manage its military estate.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it has chosen the joint venture to handle the final part of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) next generation contracts to maintain and upgrade its defence infrastructure.

Carillion and Amey will provide support services such as electrical engineering maintenance and utility efficiency services to more the 150 sites including RAF Cranwell, RAF Valley and MoD Stafford.

The MoD estimates its regional prime central contract will be worth 435 million pounds over five years, with a possible extension for a further five years.

South east and south west regional prime contracts are worth approximately 258 million and 265 million pounds, respectively, over an initial five years, according to the MoD.

