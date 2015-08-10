LONDON Aug 10 Support services firm Carillion plc said it had been selected by the British government to provide facilities management support under a new wave of outsourcing worth up to 4.1 billion pounds ($6.35 billion) over the next four years.

The company, which maintains British railways, roads and military bases, said the new agreement replaces the government's current framework for facilities management contracts, which is expected to outsource between 1.3 billion pounds and 4.1 billion of services pounds until July 2019.

($1 = 0.6457 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)