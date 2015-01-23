UPDATE 2-Areva plans upgrade for nuclear foundry at centre of probe
* Upgrade of Creusot foundry will take further year (Adds Fontana comments on Creusot upgrade, Hinkley Point)
LONDON Jan 23 Britain's government has awarded support services company Carillion two five-year contracts worth around 200 million pounds ($300 million) in total to provide facilities management services to its prisons.
The company, which also maintains some of Britain's railways, roads and military bases, will provide a range of services including cleaning to around 50 prisons in London and the east of England as well as Sussex and Kent.
($1 = 0.6672 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Upgrade of Creusot foundry will take further year (Adds Fontana comments on Creusot upgrade, Hinkley Point)
LONDON, March 30 John Lewis , Britain's largest department store operator, is hopeful any downturn in consumer spending will see history repeat itself with a "flight to quality" rather than consumers opting to trade down, its new boss said on Thursday.