LONDON Jan 23 Britain's government has awarded support services company Carillion two five-year contracts worth around 200 million pounds ($300 million) in total to provide facilities management services to its prisons.

The company, which also maintains some of Britain's railways, roads and military bases, will provide a range of services including cleaning to around 50 prisons in London and the east of England as well as Sussex and Kent.

($1 = 0.6672 pounds)