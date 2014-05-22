LONDON May 22 British support services and construction firm Carillion has been named the preferred bidder for a number of contracts in the Middle East worth more than 400 million pounds ($675.12 million).

The company said on Tuesday that it had been selected with its joint venture business Al Futtaim Carillion for contracts in the United Arab Emirates to build two new luxury hotels worth around 300 million pounds.

It has also been awarded a number of construction projects in Dubai and Saudi Arabia in the healthcare, retail, leisure and residential sectors, worth more than 100 million. ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Erica Billingham)