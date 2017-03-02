DUBAI, March 2 Al Futtaim Carillion, a venture
partly owned by London-listed Carillion Plc, has been
chosen as the main contractor for a $600 million project as
Dubai prepares to host the 2020 World Expo, the Dubai government
said on Thursday.
The company will develop three districts of the Expo site
that are expected to house as many as 136 pavilions for the
world's fair.
Al Futtaim Carillion is 51 percent owned by Dubai firm Al
Futtaim and 49 percent by Carillion Construction Overseas Ltd,
part of the Carillion group, according to the venture's website.
The contract, the first of $3 billion of construction deals
that Dubai plans to award for the Expo in 2017, was won in a
competitive procurement process, the Dubai government said.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)