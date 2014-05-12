LONDON May 12 The British government has named support services and construction firm Carillion as the preferred bidder for a five-year contract, worth up to 1.7 billion pounds ($2.86 billion) to manage its military housing estate.

The Ministry of Defence said it had awarded incumbents Carillion and Amey, two contracts to manage the facilities of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) across 30 of its sites, together with the provision of new buildings.

Carillion also announced on Monday it was selected by Britain's Network Rail as the preferred bidder for a 100 million contract to carry out track renewal work as part of a 25 billion investment programme. ($1 = 0.5938 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing Karolin Schaps)