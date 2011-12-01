LONDON Dec 1 British support services and
construction group Carillion has warned 4,500 staff in
Britain that they could lose their jobs due to the government's
decision to halve state subsidies for solar panel schemes, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday.
"We expect the government's plans for much larger and
earlier than expected cuts to feed-in tariffs (Fits) to reduce
the size of the solar PV market significantly," the company was
quoted as saying. Carillion employs 50,000 people around the
globe.
Britain plans to halve state subsidies for solar panel
schemes of up to 50 kilowatts (kW) and to impose minimum energy
efficiency standards on buildings applying for solar
Photovoltaic (PV) feed-in tariffs.
"In order to react to the effects of this on our business,
we have launched a statutory 90-day consultation process with
our people on how we can reshape our business," the company said
in a statement, according to the article.
Carillion's energy services division has contracts to
maintain solar panels on the roofs of more than 30,000 dwellings
in Britain.
Carillion officials were not available for immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)