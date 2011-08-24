* H1 pretax profit 72.5 mln stg vs f'cst 71.1 mln
* Record pipeline of contract opportunities
* CEO McDonough to retire at end year
* Awarded 250 mln stg new contracts
* Shares up 4.6 percent
(Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Aug 24 British support services and
construction group Carillion posted a 10 percent rise
in first-half profit driven by a surge in demand for public
sector outsourcing as cash-strapped local authorities looked to
cut costs.
The group, which maintains motorways, railways, military
bases and telephone lines, said pretax profit increased to 72.5
million pounds ($119.6 million). House broker Collins Stewart
had forecast 71.1 million pounds.
Carillion, which also operates in Canada and the Middle
East, said its current order book in addition to probable orders
stood at 19.4 billion pounds.
"With strong market positions and a record pipeline of
contract opportunities, the group continues to target strong
international growth and substantial growth in UK support
services over the medium term," Chairman Philip Rogerson said in
a statement on Wednesday.
The group said contract opportunities had continued to
increase as public sector organisations looked to reduce
operating costs through increased outsourcing.
At the end of June, the pipeline of contracts currently
being pursued had increased in value to 32 billion pounds, up 25
percent on six months earlier.
"We really are starting to see the pipeline of bids that are
out in the market significantly increasing. Local authorities
are primarily where we're seeing a lot of growth," Chief
Executive John McDonough told Reuters in an interview.
Carillion said last year it would reduce the size of its
construction business in Britain by a third in order to focus
more on support services.
It is currently short-listed for a number of major
outsourcing contracts for central and local government,
including contracts with Edinburgh City Council, Sheffield City
Council, Oxfordshire County Council and the Ministry of Defence,
which are collectively worth around 3 billion pounds.
Carillion also said on Wednesday that McDonough, who has
been chief executive for 10 years, would retire at the end of
the year to be replaced by current Chief Operating Officer
Richard Howson, who has been with the group for 16 years.
"He is highly respected and we see this as a short-term blow
to sentiment. However, his successor has worked in the group for
16 years and has a good following," said Peel Hunt analyst
Andrew Nussey.
Carillion said it had been awarded a contract in Ontario and
a preferred bidder position in Alberta for road maintenance work
worth in the region of 200 million pounds over 11 years.
It also said it had been awarded three new local authority
outsourcing contracts in the UK worth around 50 million pounds
over four years.
Carillion said it expected to deliver full-year earnings
growth in line with market expectations. The average forecast
for pretax profit stands at 210 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
Shares in the FTSE-250 company were up 4.6 percent to 325.9
pence at 1010 GMT, valuing the business at just under 1.4
billion pounds.
"The outlook has been maintained but we highlight the 25
percent increase in the bidding pipeline," said Peel Hunt's
Nussey who maintained a 'buy' recommendation.
($1 = 0.606 British Pounds)
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)