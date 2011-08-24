* H1 pretax profit 72.5 mln stg vs f'cst 71.1 mln

* Record pipeline of contract opportunities

* CEO McDonough to retire at end year

* Awarded 250 mln stg new contracts

* Shares up 4.6 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comment, shares)

By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Aug 24 British support services and construction group Carillion posted a 10 percent rise in first-half profit driven by a surge in demand for public sector outsourcing as cash-strapped local authorities looked to cut costs.

The group, which maintains motorways, railways, military bases and telephone lines, said pretax profit increased to 72.5 million pounds ($119.6 million). House broker Collins Stewart had forecast 71.1 million pounds.

Carillion, which also operates in Canada and the Middle East, said its current order book in addition to probable orders stood at 19.4 billion pounds.

"With strong market positions and a record pipeline of contract opportunities, the group continues to target strong international growth and substantial growth in UK support services over the medium term," Chairman Philip Rogerson said in a statement on Wednesday.

The group said contract opportunities had continued to increase as public sector organisations looked to reduce operating costs through increased outsourcing.

At the end of June, the pipeline of contracts currently being pursued had increased in value to 32 billion pounds, up 25 percent on six months earlier.

"We really are starting to see the pipeline of bids that are out in the market significantly increasing. Local authorities are primarily where we're seeing a lot of growth," Chief Executive John McDonough told Reuters in an interview.

Carillion said last year it would reduce the size of its construction business in Britain by a third in order to focus more on support services.

It is currently short-listed for a number of major outsourcing contracts for central and local government, including contracts with Edinburgh City Council, Sheffield City Council, Oxfordshire County Council and the Ministry of Defence, which are collectively worth around 3 billion pounds.

Carillion also said on Wednesday that McDonough, who has been chief executive for 10 years, would retire at the end of the year to be replaced by current Chief Operating Officer Richard Howson, who has been with the group for 16 years.

"He is highly respected and we see this as a short-term blow to sentiment. However, his successor has worked in the group for 16 years and has a good following," said Peel Hunt analyst Andrew Nussey.

Carillion said it had been awarded a contract in Ontario and a preferred bidder position in Alberta for road maintenance work worth in the region of 200 million pounds over 11 years.

It also said it had been awarded three new local authority outsourcing contracts in the UK worth around 50 million pounds over four years.

Carillion said it expected to deliver full-year earnings growth in line with market expectations. The average forecast for pretax profit stands at 210 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Shares in the FTSE-250 company were up 4.6 percent to 325.9 pence at 1010 GMT, valuing the business at just under 1.4 billion pounds.

"The outlook has been maintained but we highlight the 25 percent increase in the bidding pipeline," said Peel Hunt's Nussey who maintained a 'buy' recommendation. ($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)