* 10-year contract worth 500 mln stg

* Could rise by further 200 mln through framework deal

* Shares up 2.19 pct (Adds details)

LONDON, April 24 British support services and construction firm Carillion on Tuesday said it had won a property management deal with Oxfordshire council worth up to 700 million pounds ($1.13 billion).

Carillion, which maintains railways and military bases and has a strong construction presence in Canada and the Middle East, will provide energy, property and facilities management as well as catering for schools in the area.

The 10-year contract is worth 500 million pounds to Carillion and could be extended by a further 10 years.

During the initial contract a framework agreement has also been agreed through which other local councils and bodies within Oxfordshire can buy services that could be worth another 200 million pounds in revenue to Carillion.

The win comes as a welcome boost to the group, which lost out to infrastructure services firm Amey earlier this month on a 2 billion pounds highway maintenance project with Sheffield City council.

"For Carillion, the contract is significant proving the bears that it can indeed win these large integrated supported services contract, which form the cornerstone of its support services strategy," Seymour Pierce analyst Caroline de La Soujeole wrote in a research note.

Shares in the FTSE 250 firm were up 2.19 percent to 270.3 pence at 0726 GMT. ($1 = 0.6213 British pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment)