LONDON Oct 3 Construction and support services
firm Carillion said on Thursday it would take a 40
million pound charge to restructure its energy services division
after a government-funded energy-efficiency scheme in the UK
failed to take off.
Britain's Green Deal permits loans to homeowners to help
them pay for efficiency measures such as loft insulation, modern
boilers, draught proofing and other materials.
The scheme works alongside the Energy Company Obligation
(ECO), which forces large energy suppliers to promote energy
efficiency measures to customers.
"The development of the Green Deal market continues to be
slow and Energy Company Obligation may now be subject to further
delays," Carillion said in a statement.
"Consequently, we will restructure this area of our business
during the remainder of 2013 to ensure that it is aligned in
size to the markets in which it operates."
Carillion acquired Eaga, which it renamed Carillion Energy
Services, in Feb. 2011 for 307 million pounds and a year later
was forced to cut over 1,000 jobs following Britain's decision
to halve state subsidies for solar panel schemes.
The division is now part of Carillion's support services
division which accounts for around half of group revenue.
The firm said it expected to take a 40 million pound ($64.91
million) charge in 2013 as a result of the plan, and was still
assessing the extent of restructuring required. It added that
trading in the third quarter of 2013 was in line with
expectations.
Carillion also announced that it had been awarded contracts
in Canada and Oman worth nearly 200 million pounds ($324.57
million) in total. ($1 = 0.6162 British pounds)