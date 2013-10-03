LONDON Oct 3 Construction and support services firm Carillion said on Thursday it would take a 40 million pound charge to restructure its energy services division after a government-funded energy-efficiency scheme in the UK failed to take off.

Britain's Green Deal permits loans to homeowners to help them pay for efficiency measures such as loft insulation, modern boilers, draught proofing and other materials.

The scheme works alongside the Energy Company Obligation (ECO), which forces large energy suppliers to promote energy efficiency measures to customers.

"The development of the Green Deal market continues to be slow and Energy Company Obligation may now be subject to further delays," Carillion said in a statement.

"Consequently, we will restructure this area of our business during the remainder of 2013 to ensure that it is aligned in size to the markets in which it operates."

Carillion acquired Eaga, which it renamed Carillion Energy Services, in Feb. 2011 for 307 million pounds and a year later was forced to cut over 1,000 jobs following Britain's decision to halve state subsidies for solar panel schemes.

The division is now part of Carillion's support services division which accounts for around half of group revenue.

The firm said it expected to take a 40 million pound ($64.91 million) charge in 2013 as a result of the plan, and was still assessing the extent of restructuring required. It added that trading in the third quarter of 2013 was in line with expectations.

Carillion also announced that it had been awarded contracts in Canada and Oman worth nearly 200 million pounds ($324.57 million) in total. ($1 = 0.6162 British pounds)