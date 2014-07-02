BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
July 2 British support services and construction firm Carillion said it was on track to meet expectations for 2014, helped by improving margins in its support services and Middle East construction services businesses.
Carillion said on Wednesday that its first-half earnings, which it will publish in August, would be in line with forecasts and revenue growth would resume in 2014 after it fell by 7 percent last year as the company scaled back its energy services and British construction divisions.
Analysts expect Carillion to post pretax profit of 175 million pounds ($298 million) for 2014 according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company, which maintains British railways, roads and military bases, said new order intake remained strong and its pipeline of contract opportunities had grown by 500 million pounds since the end of December to 38 billion pounds at the half-year stage.
Carillion, whose projects include London's Battersea Power Station, has won a string of contracts in the past two months, including a 1.7 billion pound deal to manage the British government's military housing estate.
It also said on Wednesday that it won preferred bidder status to expand and improve the main stand at Liverpool Football Club, a contract worth around 75 million pounds.
Shares in the 1.4 billion pound company closed at 333 pence on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7