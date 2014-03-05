LONDON, March 5 British support services and
construction firm Carillion posted a 13 percent fall in
full-year adjusted pretax profit, broadly as expected by the
market, after it scaled back its energy services and British
construction businesses.
The company, which maintains British railways, roads and
military bases, posted underlying pretax profit of 174.7 million
pounds ($291 million) for the full year on revenue of 4.1
billion pounds, down 7 percent.
Chairman Philip Rogerson said its UK construction
activities and energy services business were now the right size
for the market.
"Overall, we expect market conditions to remain challenging
in 2014, but with a strong order book, good revenue visibility
and substantial pipeline of contract opportunities the Group is
now well positioned for the future," he said.
Analysts had expected it to post profit of 178.29 million,
according to a Thomson Reuters poll.