LONDON, Aug 24 British building firm Carillion posted a 10 percent rise in first-half pretax profit and said it expected to deliver full-year earnings growth in line with market expectations.

Carillion, which had already flagged strong first half underlying earnings growth in July on better margins in its support services unit, said on Wednesday pretax profit for the period to end June was 72.5 million pounds ($119.6 million).

House broker Collins Stewart had forecast a first half pretax profit of 71.1 million pounds.

Carillion, which maintains motorways and railways and also operates in Canada and the Middle East, said its current order book in addition to probable orders stood at 19.4 billion pounds, supported by increasing outsourcing opportunities in UK local and central government.

The company said it had been awarded a contract in Ontario and a preferred bidder position in Alberta for road maintenance work worth in the region of 200 million pounds over 11 years.

It also said it had been awarded three new local authority outsourcing contracts in the UK worth around 50 million pounds over four years.

Carillion said Chief Executive John McDonough would retire at the end of the year to be replaced by current Chief Operating Officer Richard Howson.

Shares in the FTSE 250 company closed at 311.3 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at 1.3 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.606 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment)