(Refiles to fix dateline to Aug 24, not 19)
* H1 pretax profit 72.5 mln stg vs f'cst 71.1 mln
* CEO McDonough to retire at end year
* COO Howson will take up CEO role next year
* Awarded 250 mln stg new contracts
LONDON, Aug 24 British building firm Carillion
posted a 10 percent rise in first-half pretax profit
and said it expected to deliver full-year earnings growth in
line with market expectations.
Carillion, which had already flagged strong first half
underlying earnings growth in July on better margins in its
support services unit, said on Wednesday pretax profit for the
period to end June was 72.5 million pounds ($119.6 million).
House broker Collins Stewart had forecast a first half
pretax profit of 71.1 million pounds.
Carillion, which maintains motorways and railways and also
operates in Canada and the Middle East, said its current order
book in addition to probable orders stood at 19.4 billion
pounds, supported by increasing outsourcing opportunities in UK
local and central government.
The company said it had been awarded a contract in Ontario
and a preferred bidder position in Alberta for road maintenance
work worth in the region of 200 million pounds over 11 years.
It also said it had been awarded three new local authority
outsourcing contracts in the UK worth around 50 million pounds
over four years.
Carillion said Chief Executive John McDonough would retire
at the end of the year to be replaced by current Chief Operating
Officer Richard Howson.
Shares in the FTSE 250 company closed at 311.3 pence on
Tuesday, valuing the business at 1.3 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.606 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment)