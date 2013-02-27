Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Feb 27 Carillion PLC : * Auto alert - Carillion Plc FY pretax profit 179.5 million STG versus
142.8 million STG year ago * Auto alert - Carillion Plc final dividend 11.85 pence per share * Auto alert - Carillion Plc FY revenue 4.4 billion STG versus 5.1
billion STG year ago * Auto alert - Carillion Plc total dividend 17.25 pence per share * Revenue reduced as previously guided, primarily due to the planned rescaling
of UK construction * Strong order book and record pipeline of contract opportunities * £5.2 billion of new and probable orders in 2012 * Total order book plus probable orders of £18.1 billion (2011: £19.1 billion) * Pipeline of contract opportunities worth some £35.2 billion (2011: £33.1
billion) * Looking forward, we expect market conditions to remain challenging in 2013.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.