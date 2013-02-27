LONDON Feb 27 Carillion PLC : * Auto alert - Carillion Plc FY pretax profit 179.5 million STG versus

142.8 million STG year ago * Auto alert - Carillion Plc final dividend 11.85 pence per share * Auto alert - Carillion Plc FY revenue 4.4 billion STG versus 5.1

billion STG year ago * Auto alert - Carillion Plc total dividend 17.25 pence per share * Revenue reduced as previously guided, primarily due to the planned rescaling

of UK construction * Strong order book and record pipeline of contract opportunities * £5.2 billion of new and probable orders in 2012 * Total order book plus probable orders of £18.1 billion (2011: £19.1 billion) * Pipeline of contract opportunities worth some £35.2 billion (2011: £33.1

billion) * Looking forward, we expect market conditions to remain challenging in 2013.