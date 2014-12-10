LONDON Dec 10 British support services company Carillion said it expected to see similar revenue growth this year despite challenging market conditions, after it secured 4.6 billion pounds ($7.22 billion) of new contracts.

The company, which maintains British railways, roads and military bases, said it continued to see signs of improvement in challenging markets and maintained its medium-term outlook was positive.

Carillion also said it expected the overall group's order book at the year end to be over 18.5 billion pounds and that it had a bid pipeline of over 39 billion pounds of contracts. ($1 = 0.6374 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)