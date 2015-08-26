LONDON Aug 26 British support services firm Carillion said it was on track to achieve full-year revenue growth after it posted a strong first half helped by contracts won in 2014 and multiple orders secured in 2015.

The company, which maintains British railways, roads and military bases, said first-half group revenue rose by 21 percent to 2.3 billion pounds ($3.61 billion) for the period ended June 30 from 1.9 billion pounds a year earlier.

Carillion had said in July it expected to see a return to growth in annual revenue for the first time in five years in a trading update. ($1 = 0.6371 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)