(Adds CEO comments)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Aug 26 British support services firm
Carillion said it was on track for an increase in
revenue this year after it posted a strong first half, boosted
by contracts won in 2014 and multiple orders secured in 2015.
Carillion, which has won about 15 billion pounds ($24
billion) of work over the past three years, said it expected to
win a number of contracts in the second half and meet analysts'
forecasts for full-year pretax profit of 175 million pounds.
The company's optimism contrasts with rival Balfour Beatty
, which posted an underlying loss of 135 million pounds
in its first half. Carillion abandoned a 3
billion pound merger with Balfour a year ago.
Chief Executive Richard Howson told Reuters he believed
Carillion's success was down to its decision to selectively
reduce its British construction business during the downturn and
focus on government outsourcing contracts.
It won a record number of significant contracts last year,
including a 4.5 billion pound joint-venture contract to maintain
and upgrade Britain's Ministry of Defence's buildings and for
support services to the Ministry of Justice's Southern Estate
Prisons.
Howson said the contracts were helping to support the
company during the usual pause in public sector contracts awards
from government departments after Britain's general election.
"It's actually well timed ... the hiatus in awards from
government gives us the breathing room to mobilise these
contracts much more effectively this year," he said.
"We fully expect in the fourth quarter to have clarity from
the departments on their future programmes, a return to decision
making and bidding for central government departments."
Carillion, which maintains railways, roads and military
bases in Britain, said first-half group revenue rose 21 percent
to 2.3 billion pounds for the period ended June 30 from 1.9
billion pounds a year earlier.
It had said in July it expected to see a return to growth in
annual revenue for the first time in five years.
The company said the rise in revenue had been helped by
strong growth from its support services division, which posted
revenue of 1.2 billion pounds in the first half, and its
construction services in the Middle East, Britain and Canada.
Shares in the company were down 1.8 percent at 326.5 pence
by 0843 GMT, slightly underperforming the FTSE 250 share index
which was 0.9 percent lower.
($1 = 0.6380 pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and David Clarke)