LONDON Feb 27 Construction and support services firm Carillion posted full year profit slightly ahead of analyst expectations and said its order pipeline was at a record high.

The group made an underlying pre-tax profit of 214.7 million pounds, down 4 percent on the previous year, as it shrunk its UK construction business in line with market conditions.

It had been expected to post 2012 pre-tax profit of between 169 million and 220 million pounds, with the average at 208.2 million, according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 12 analysts.

Chairman Philip Rogerson said that looking ahead, market conditions in 2013 would continue to be challenging.

The British company, which maintains some UK railways, roads and military bases and has a strong construction presence in Canada and the Middle East, said it had a record pipeline of contract opportunities, some 35.2 billion pounds.

Carillion also said that it had total new and probable orders of 650 million pounds so far in 2013. This included 210 million in its Middle East division, which posted a 41 percent fall in operating profit in 2012.

In its support services division, which makes up around half of group profit, revenue and operating profit rose slightly, though Carillion said pressure on local authorities to reduce spending had created a substantial pipeline of opportunities.

Shares in Carillion fell 6.3 percent in the past year after the painful shrinkage in UK construction and warnings of delays to projects in the Middle East in the first half of 2012.