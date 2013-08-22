LONDON Aug 22 Construction and support services
firm Carillion said its order book had swelled to 18.4
billion pounds ($28.9 billion) after it won contracts on
projects such as London's Battersea Power Station as it posted a
2 percent rise in first-half profit.
The company said on Thursday underlying first-half pretax
profit for the six months to the end of June rose to 73.5
million pounds from 72.4 million pounds. Revenues fell 9 percent
to 1.96 billion pounds, due to the planned rescaling of its UK
construction business.
"Carillion's first-half performance was in line with the
Board's expectations. Despite market conditions remaining
challenging, new order intake was strong," Chairman Philip
Rogerson said.
"This, together with a strong pipeline of contract
opportunities, continues to support the Group's 2013 and medium
term targets," he said.
Carillion, whose services includes maintaining UK railways
and military bases and has a large construction presence in the
Middle East and Canada, said it won 2.9 billion pounds of new
and probable orders in the first half, bringing the total value
of its order book plus probable orders to 18.4 billion pounds.
Its recent wins include a 400 million pound contract for the
first phase of development plans to turn London's derelict
Battersea Power Station into homes and shops, as well as 400
million pounds of support services contracts in the oil sector.
It also increased its interim dividend by 2 percent to 5.5
pence.
Shares in Carillion closed at 297.3 pence, valuing the
company at 1.28 billion pounds.