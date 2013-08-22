LONDON Aug 22 Construction and support services firm Carillion said its order book had swelled to 18.4 billion pounds ($28.9 billion) after it won contracts on projects such as London's Battersea Power Station as it posted a 2 percent rise in first-half profit.

The company said on Thursday underlying first-half pretax profit for the six months to the end of June rose to 73.5 million pounds from 72.4 million pounds. Revenues fell 9 percent to 1.96 billion pounds, due to the planned rescaling of its UK construction business.

"Carillion's first-half performance was in line with the Board's expectations. Despite market conditions remaining challenging, new order intake was strong," Chairman Philip Rogerson said.

"This, together with a strong pipeline of contract opportunities, continues to support the Group's 2013 and medium term targets," he said.

Carillion, whose services includes maintaining UK railways and military bases and has a large construction presence in the Middle East and Canada, said it won 2.9 billion pounds of new and probable orders in the first half, bringing the total value of its order book plus probable orders to 18.4 billion pounds.

Its recent wins include a 400 million pound contract for the first phase of development plans to turn London's derelict Battersea Power Station into homes and shops, as well as 400 million pounds of support services contracts in the oil sector.

It also increased its interim dividend by 2 percent to 5.5 pence.

Shares in Carillion closed at 297.3 pence, valuing the company at 1.28 billion pounds.