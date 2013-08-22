LONDON Aug 22 British support services and
construction firm Carillion expects to announce more
contract wins in the United Arab Emirates in coming months as it
braces for an uptick in construction activity in the Middle
East.
Carillion, whose Middle East construction arm accounts for a
tenth of its business, wants to increase the unit's revenue to 1
billion pounds ($1.6 billion) by 2015, but activity has been has
slow as the euro zone crisis crimped project financing.
"The United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been
slow but we are starting to see signs of improvement in those
economies," Chief Executive Richard Howson told Reuters on
Thursday.
"We've won nearly 600 million pounds of the work in the last
6-8 months in the United Arab Emirates and we expect that we'll
announce further wins over the next couple of months there," he
said.
He said he expected improved activity in Qatar, host of the
2022 World Cup, from the end of 2014 as the government invests
in infrastructure in its capital Doha ahead of the event.
Carillion, which also maintains UK railways and military
bases, has been looking to expand its construction presence in
Canada and the Middle East to make up for a shrinking UK
construction arm. Construction makes up about 45 percent of its
business, with support services accounting for the remainder.
It said its order book had grown to 18.4 billion pounds from
18.1 billion pounds at the end of 2012 after it won contracts on
projects such as London's Battersea Power Station and support
services contracts in the oil sector.
Underlying first-half pretax profit for the six months to
the end of June rose to 73.5 million pounds from 72.4 million
pounds. Revenue fell 9 percent to 1.96 billion pounds, due to
the resizing of its UK construction business, Carillion said.
Howson said the scaling down of its UK construction
business, which has halved since 2010 as Carillion stopped
bidding on lower-value regional projects, was now complete and
he expected second-half revenue in the segment to be higher than
first-half revenue of 503.8 million pounds.
Morgan Stanley analysts called Carillion's results "a mixed
bag", pointing to a 6 percent fall in support services revenue
to 1.1 billion pounds after two customers took contracts
in-house.
At 0829 GMT, shares in Carillion were down 3.2 percent at
287.3 pence.