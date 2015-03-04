March 4 Carillion Plc
* Total dividend up 1 percent to 17.75 penceper share
* Full year revenue unchanged at £4.1bn
* Profit before taxation up 29 percent to £142.6m
* Basic eps up 20 percent to 28.0 pence
* Proposed full-year dividend per share up 1 percent tp
17.75p
* Revenue similar to that in 2013, notwithstanding foreign
exchange headwinds
* £1.3 billion of committed funding and a strong balance
sheet to support strategy for growth over medium term
* £5.1 billion of new orders and probable orders in year
(2013: £4.9 billion)
* High-Quality order book plus probable orders totalling
£18.6 billion (2013: £18.0 billion)
* Record revenue visibility (2) of 85% for 2015 (2013: 81%
for 2014)
* Pipeline of contract opportunities increased to £39.2
billion (2013: £37.5 billion)
* We expect steady improvement in our markets that began in
2014 to continue in 2015, subject to a sustained macro-economic
recovery
* We continue to believe group is well-positioned to make
progress over medium term.
