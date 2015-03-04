March 4 Carillion Plc

* Total dividend up 1 percent to 17.75 penceper share

* Full year revenue unchanged at £4.1bn

* Profit before taxation up 29 percent to £142.6m

* Basic eps up 20 percent to 28.0 pence

* Proposed full-year dividend per share up 1 percent tp 17.75p

* Revenue similar to that in 2013, notwithstanding foreign exchange headwinds

* £1.3 billion of committed funding and a strong balance sheet to support strategy for growth over medium term

* £5.1 billion of new orders and probable orders in year (2013: £4.9 billion)

* High-Quality order book plus probable orders totalling £18.6 billion (2013: £18.0 billion)

* Record revenue visibility (2) of 85% for 2015 (2013: 81% for 2014)

* Pipeline of contract opportunities increased to £39.2 billion (2013: £37.5 billion)

* We expect steady improvement in our markets that began in 2014 to continue in 2015, subject to a sustained macro-economic recovery

* We expect steady improvement in our markets that began in 2014 to continue in 2015, subject to a sustained macro-economic recovery

* We continue to believe group is well-positioned to make progress over medium term.