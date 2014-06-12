(Repeats to chain additional snaps)
LONDON, June 12 A consortium including
construction firms Carillion, Balfour Beatty
and Galliford Try has been picked as preferred bidder
for a 745 million pound contract to build roads in Scotland, the
companies said on Thursday.
The partners will each invest 20 million pounds and claim a
third of the construction revenue.
The Scottish government's Aberdeen Western Peripheral
Route/Balmedie to Tipperty Project is set to be completed in
2018 and, if selected, the preferred bidder consortium will
manage and maintain the route for 30 years.
"We are delighted that we and our consortium partners have
been selected as the preferred bidder for this project, which is
the largest NPD (non-profit distribution) project of its kind in
Scotland to date," Carillion Chief Executive Richard Howson
said.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)