* Trading for full year 2012 in line
* Wins 525 mln stg road contracts in Canada
* Wins 150 mln stg local council deal
* Expects pipeline to be larger than expected
LONDON, Dec 12 Support services and construction
firm Carillion PLC said on Wednesday that its pipeline
of projects would be larger than previously estimated by the
year-end, with overall trading in line with expectations.
In a pre-close trading update, the group, which maintains
railways, roads and military bases, said that revenue for the
full year would be down on 2011 as expected, principally due to
the cutting back of its British construction business announced
in May 2010.
It expects its pipeline of potential contract opportunities
to be slightly higher than the 35 billion pounds ($56
billion)previously estimated by year-end.
The group has begun cashing in on its Public Private
Partnership (PPP) projects, and said that it now plans to
include the cash generated in its underlying profit numbers.
The PPP focus has been particularly strong in Canada, where
it just acquired a 49 percent stake in support services business
Bouchier Group for 23.75 million pounds.
It also announced new contract wins on Wednesday, including
a 525 million pound deal to maintain highways in Canada, 475
million of which are contract renewals.
It also won a property services tie-up with Lancashire
County Council worth 150 million pounds over 10 years.
The group said it expects an announcement on a 800 million
pound project and facilities management contract for the Royal
Liverpool Hospital soon. It is shortlisted for the deal.