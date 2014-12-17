MILAN Dec 17 Italy's Cariverona foundation could consider investing in Banca Marche, which was put under special administration last year, but is not looking at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"The foundation is looking for opportunities to diversify its asset base," Paolo Biasi told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

"I don't know if Banca Marche is an opportunity, we haven't examined it yet, but we don't dismiss anything that could have a secure return," he added.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)