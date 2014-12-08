BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
* news: carl zeiss meditec posts slight revenue growth
* Closed financial year 2013/2014 with a slight growth in revenue from eur 906 million to eur 909 million
* Adjusted for currency effects, growth amounted to 3.0 percent
* Earnings before taxes totaled eur 120.7 million, which corresponds to an ebit margin of 13.3 percent
* Expects to be able to increase its revenue at least in line with average market growth in coming financial years
* In medium term, aims to generate one third of our total revenue by recurring revenue
* Plans to make targeted increases in spending on research and development
* Unfortunately, this will impact ebit margin in short term
* Up until financial year 2018/2019, ebit margin will remain within an attractive range of between 13 and 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: