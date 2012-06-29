BRIEF-Palestine's Beit Jala Pharmaceutical Manufacturing board proposes 15 pct cash dividend
* Board proposes cash dividend of 15 percent of share nominal value for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2kYzcmZ) Further company coverage:
(Recasts with EADS comment)
FRANKFURT, June 29 Cassidian, the defence unit of aerospace group EADS, is in talks to buy the defence business of German unlisted optical technology group Carl Zeiss AG, an EADS spokesman said on Friday.
The Munich-based spokesman for EADS declined to comment further on the talks.
Carl Zeiss Optronics' products include night vision binoculars, military laser pointers and satellite optics. Financial Times Deutschland put the unit's sales at around 160 million euros ($200 million).
Carl Zeiss AG is owned by a foundation and holds a majority stake in Carl Zeiss Meditech. ($1=0.8047 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Tim Hepher; Editing by Mike Nesbit and Jane Merriman)
* Board proposes cash dividend of 15 percent of share nominal value for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2kYzcmZ) Further company coverage:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett said on Saturday he plans to stick with the shrewd bet that his Berkshire Hathaway Inc made on Bank of America Corp, but might eventually swap the preferred stock that Berkshire owns into common stock.
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.