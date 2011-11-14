Nov 14 Diversified manufacturer Carlisle
Cos Inc said it will acquire electronic interconnect
components maker Tri-Star Electronics International from private
equity firm Brockway Moran & Partners for $285 million.
Tri-Star, with annual sales of about $95 million, will
operate as part of Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, the
company said in a statement.
El Segundo, California-based Tri-Star makes contacts and
connectors used to transmit data and power on aircraft and
defense platforms, and in high-end industrial equipment.
"Tri-Star has been consistently profitable and expands our
product and service range to our customers," Carlisle Chief
Executive David Roberts said in a statement.
