* Q4 EPS $0.61 vs $0.51 last yr

* Q4 revenue rises 26 pct

Feb 2 Diversified manufacturer Carlisle Cos Inc reported a higher quarterly profit helped by higher sales in its Brake & Friction segment.

For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $38.6 million, or 61 cents a share, from $32.2 million, or 51 cents a share, a year ago.

Income from continuing operations was 63 cents a share.

Sales rose 26 percent to $789.6 million. Sales at its Brake & Friction unit more than doubled to $116.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 63 cents a share, on sales of $744.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Carlisle's Brake & Friction segment accounts for about 15 percent of total revenue.

The company makes an array of products including roofing materials, specialty wheels and tires, foodservice equipment, and wire and cable assemblies for aerospace and industrial clients.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company closed at $49.56 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)