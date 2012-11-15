Nov 15 Carlisle Companies Inc on Thursday sold $350 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CARLISLE COMPANIES AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.687 FIRST PAY 05/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.788 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 220 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS