COPENHAGEN, April 24 Danish brewer Carlsberg's strategy and acquisition plans will continue unchanged after the head of the region resigns, but growth rates could slow further in the future, its chief executive said.

The brewer's head of Asia, Roy Bagattini, will take a job at fashion group Levi Strauss & Company, and a new appointment will made in due course, Carlsberg said in a statement earlier in the day.

"There will be continuity, and our plans in Asia will proceed precisely as already planned," group Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said in a telephone interview, adding that the new head of the region would need commercial and merger and acquisition qualifications.

Growth in the Asian beer market may slow further in the future, but overall growth will continue, Rasmussen also said.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Jane Baird)