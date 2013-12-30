UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Dec 30 Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S said on Monday: * Chongqing Beer (Group) Co. Ltd has informed the Carlsberg Group that it has accepted Carlsberg's offer to acquire 100 percent of Chongqing Beer Group Assets Management Co. Ltd which is a holding company headquartered in Chongqing, China. * The company comprises a total of eight breweries with a capacity of approximately 12 million hecto liters * The total purchase price for the Group will be 1.56 billion yuan approximately 1.4 billion Danish crowns.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources