COPENHAGEN, April 2 Carlsberg Deutchland, a unit of Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S said on Wednesday: * German Federal Cartel Office has fined 62 million euros on Carlsberg Deutschland for alleged infringement of the competition rules in 2007 * Does not agree with the conclusions or findings by the Federal Cartel Office and Carlsberg Deutschland will accordingly appeal the decision to the relevant German Court Source text for Eikon: