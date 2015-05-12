UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN May 12 Carlsberg's outgoing Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said on Tuesday investors should not expect a "completely different" company after his successor, Cees 't Hart, takes over next month.
"I don't think you should expect a completely different Carlsberg when Cees enters," Rasmussen said of his Dutch successor. "Sure there'll be small changes here and there."
"But the general strategy and what is focused on: return on invested capital, how we allocate our investments - meaning that mergers and acquisitions have a low priority at the moment - some of these vital strategies I don't believe will be changed." (Reporting by Alexander Tange; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.