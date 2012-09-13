ST PETERSBURG, Sept 13 The head of Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday that 2013 would be a challenging year for the company's business in Western Europe, but not tougher than 2012.

The remarks from Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen came at the start of Carlsberg's annual Capital Markets Day, which this year is being held in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Reporting by Teis Jensen via Copenhagen newsroom)