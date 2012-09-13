UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ST PETERSBURG, Sept 13 The head of Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday that 2013 would be a challenging year for the company's business in Western Europe, but not tougher than 2012.
The remarks from Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen came at the start of Carlsberg's annual Capital Markets Day, which this year is being held in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Reporting by Teis Jensen via Copenhagen newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources