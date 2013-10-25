(Repeats to attach to Reuters alerts)

COPENHAGEN Oct 25 Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Friday its majority stakeholder, the Carlsberg Foundation, aims to remove a rule in its charter which says that the foundation is obliged to own at least 25 percent of the company.

The company also said its Supervisory Board intends to propose at the next annual shareholders' meeting that dividend payouts should equal at least 25 percent of adjusted net profit.

"If such a payout ratio had been applied for 2012, the dividend paid would have been more than 50 percent higher," the company said. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)