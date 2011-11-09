COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Danish brewer Carlsberg
(CARLb.CO) on Wednesday kept its 2011 full-year guidance
unchanged after third-quarter profits fell below forecasts and
the group's market share in its key Russian market declined.
The world's fourth-largest brewer said it still expected
full-year adjusted net profit to grow 5-10 percent.
Earnings before interest and tax before special items fell
to 3.28 billion Danish crowns ($608.3 million) in July-September
from 4.16 billion in the third quarter last year, laggging
analysts' average forecast of 3.46 billion.
($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende)