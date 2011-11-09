COPENHAGEN Nov 9 Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) on Wednesday kept its 2011 full-year guidance unchanged after third-quarter profits fell below forecasts and the group's market share in its key Russian market declined.

The world's fourth-largest brewer said it still expected full-year adjusted net profit to grow 5-10 percent.

Earnings before interest and tax before special items fell to 3.28 billion Danish crowns ($608.3 million) in July-September from 4.16 billion in the third quarter last year, laggging analysts' average forecast of 3.46 billion. ($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)