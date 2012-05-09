COPENHAGEN May 9 Danish brewer Carlsberg
on Wednesday kept its 2012 outlook unchanged after
first-quarter operating profits fell more than forecast, partly
hurt by destocking and increased beer taxes in its crucial
Russian market.
For the full year Carlsberg reiterated a forecast for
operating profit before special items at the same level as in
2011 which was 9.82 billion crowns.
Operating profit fell to 574 million Danish crowns ($100.32
million) in the three months to end-March from 1.00 billion in
the first quarter last year.
The result missed an average forecast of 823 million crowns
in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 5.7219 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)